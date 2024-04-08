Rays visit the Angels to begin 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (5-5) vs. Los Angeles Angels (5-4)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zach Eflin (1-1, 5.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -145, Angels +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Los Angeles went 73-89 overall and 38-43 in home games a season ago. The Angels pitching staff put up a 4.64 ERA collectively last season while averaging 9.1 strikeouts and 4.0 walks per nine innings.

Tampa Bay went 99-63 overall and 46-35 in road games a season ago. The Rays batted .260 as a team in the 2023 season with a .776 OPS.

INJURIES: Angels: Robert William Stephenson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Stefanic: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (finger), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Taj Bradley: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press