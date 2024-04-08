Twins host the Dodgers to begin 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (8-4) vs. Minnesota Twins (3-4)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: James Paxton (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, five strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (0-1, 54.00 ERA, 7.50 WHIP, one strikeout)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -151, Twins +128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Los Angeles Dodgers to open a three-game series.

Minnesota went 87-75 overall and 47-34 in home games last season. The Twins scored 4.8 runs per game while allowing 4.1 last season.

Los Angeles has gone 2-2 in road games and 8-4 overall. The Dodgers lead the NL with 15 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Jeffers leads the Twins with one home run while slugging .278. Alex Kirilloff is 10-for-26 with two doubles, three triples and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI while hitting .320 for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 17-for-41 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-4, .191 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by five runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .272 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Zack Weiss: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press