William Contreras hits 2 home runs, Willy Adames also homers as Brewers beat Mariners 12-4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — William Contreras hit two home runs, Willy Adames also homered and the Milwaukee Brewers pounded the Seattle Mariners 12-4 on Sunday.

Contreras finished with four hits and five RBIs. He hit his first homer off Seattle starter Emerson Hancock (1-1) in the second inning and connected on his second two-run shot off third baseman Josh Rojas, who pitched the eighth.

“A day like today is what I kind of work for,” Contreras said through an interpreter. “A day like today kind of shows the type of hitter I am.”

Contreras, who is batting .387 with an OPS of 1.121, made a believer out of Mariners manager Scott Servais.

“The catcher had an awesome series,” Servais said of Contreras. “Really impressive player. We didn’t do hardly anything to control him at all.”

The Brewers had 14 hits. Colin Rea (2-0) went six innings and allowed seven hits, including RBI singles by Jorge Polanco and Rojas.

“He’s a complete player,” Rea said of Contreras. “I’m glad he’s on our side. Me and him mesh really well together. I don’t think I shook him off at all today.”

Rea pitched with a stomach virus, Brewers manager Pat Murphy said.

Adames’ home run off the left-field foul pole highlighted a four-run fourth inning and chased Hancock, a 24-year-old right hander making his fifth-career major league start.

Hancock allowed eight runs on 11 hits with six strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.

Oliver Dunn and Jake Bauers each had two hits with an RBI and two runs scored for Milwaukee. Sal Frelick, who was dropped down to sixth in the batting order for the game, responded with two hits and two RBIs.

Reliever Collin Snider took a shot off the knee cap by Frelick in the fourth. He fell flat on the mound as Servais and the Mariners’ training staff raced from the dugout. Snider eventually threw a warm-up pitch, but then walked off the field. Tayler Saucedo came on in relief.

“It’s a contusion,” Servais said. “He got smoked. Give him credit for trying to stay in there. He knew where we were at with the bullpen.”

Servais added that the situation with Snider is undecided at the moment.

Dominic Canzone hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Thyago Vieira, who picked up the save with three innings of relief.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Luis Castillo (0-2, 6.75 ERA) opens a three-game road series for Seattle against RHP José Berríos (1-0, 2.25) and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Brewers: LHP Aaron Ashby, who missed the 2023 season after left shoulder surgery, makes his season debut for Milwaukee in the first road game of four against Cincinnati and RHP Graham Ashcraft (0-1, 3.00).

By JOE TOTORAITIS

Associated Press