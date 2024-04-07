Cubs play the Dodgers in series rubber match

Los Angeles Dodgers (8-3) vs. Chicago Cubs (5-3)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Gavin Stone (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, six strikeouts); Cubs: Shota Imanaga (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.33 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -111, Dodgers -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Chicago has a 4-1 record at home and a 5-3 record overall. The Cubs have a 5-0 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles has a 2-1 record in road games and an 8-3 record overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .371 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in MLB play.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christopher Morel has a triple, two home runs and four RBI for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 10-for-32 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts has three doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 17-for-37 with four doubles and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-3, .270 batting average, 4.42 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .299 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (back), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (back)

Dodgers: Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press