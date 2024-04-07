Angels and Red Sox play to decide series winner

Boston Red Sox (6-3) vs. Los Angeles Angels (5-3)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.50 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Angels: Chase Silseth (0-0, 9.00 ERA, 2.33 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -114, Angels -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles had a 73-89 record overall and a 38-43 record in home games last season. The Angels batted .245 as a team in the 2023 season with a .743 OPS.

Boston went 78-84 overall and 39-42 in road games a season ago. The Red Sox slugged .424 as a team last season with 3.3 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Angels: Robert William Stephenson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Stefanic: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (toe), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press