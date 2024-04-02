Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics play in game 2 of series

Boston Red Sox (3-2) vs. Oakland Athletics (1-4)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, two strikeouts); Athletics: Alex Wood (0-1, 16.20 ERA, 2.40 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -155, Athletics +132; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox face the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 series lead.

Oakland went 50-112 overall and 26-55 at home a season ago. The Athletics averaged 7.3 hits per game last season while batting a collective .223.

Boston had a 78-84 record overall and a 39-42 record in road games last season. The Red Sox pitching staff had a collective 4.52 ERA while averaging 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2023 season.

INJURIES: Athletics: Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (hip), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (toe), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press