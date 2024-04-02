Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants meet in game 2 of series

San Francisco Giants (2-3) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (5-2)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (0-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, five strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 2.45 ERA, .82 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -137, Giants +117; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants, leading the series 1-0.

Los Angeles went 100-62 overall and 53-28 at home last season. The Dodgers averaged 8.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .257 and slugging .455.

San Francisco went 79-83 overall and 34-47 on the road last season. The Giants scored 4.2 runs per game while giving up 4.4 in the 2023 season.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Hjelle: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press