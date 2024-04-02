Marlins bring 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (2-2) vs. Miami Marlins (0-5)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (0-0); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (0-0, 3.60 ERA, .80 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -147, Angels +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will try to end their five-game losing streak when they play the Los Angeles Angels.

Miami went 84-78 overall and 46-35 at home last season. The Marlins scored 4.1 runs per game while allowing 4.5 in the 2023 season.

Los Angeles went 73-89 overall and 35-46 on the road a season ago. The Angels pitching staff had a collective 4.64 ERA while averaging 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2023 season.

INJURIES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eury Perez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Simpson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Stefanic: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press