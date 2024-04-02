Canzone hits 3-run homer, Mariners hold on to beat Guardians 5-4 View Photo

SEATTLE (AP) — Dominic Canzone hit a three-run homer and Julio Rodríguez thrilled the crowd with a pair of highlight-reel catches as the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-4 on Monday night.

Canzone’s big fly came in the bottom of the second inning against Guardians starter Triston McKenzie (0-1). Ty France put the Mariners on the board earlier in the inning with an RBI single, and Canzone made it 4-0 with a 411-foot home run to center field, his first of the season.

Cleveland answered with two runs in the top of the third, as Ramón Laureano was hit by a pitch and Bo Naylor and Brayan Rocchio singled to load the bases. Laureano then scored on a groundout from Steven Kwan, while Naylor scored on a Andrés Giménez sacrifice fly to make it 4-2.

Rodríguez made Guardians’ DH Will Brennan’s night miserable, robbing him of an extra-base hit with a leaping grab near the center field wall in the top of the second inning, and then sliding for a catch in left-center in the fourth to bring the crowd to its feet.

After both catches, Rodríguez flashed his signature “No Fly Zone” sign toward his fans in the center field seats.

The Mariners scored again in the fourth when Luis Urías drew a bases loaded walk to make it 5-2.

Cleveland’s Tyler Freeman chased Mariners starter Emerson Hancock from the game with a solo homer in the top of the sixth. Hancock (1-0) pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs for his first MLB win.

Josh Naylor made it a one-run game with a solo homer in the eighth off Mariners righty Andrés Muñoz.

Ryne Stanek pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Seattle: RHP Gregory Santos’ (lat strain) MRI looked good and he has begun a throwing program. … RHP Matt Brash (elbow) and Eduard Bazardo (rotator cuff) are both throwing bullpen sessions this week and building toward their return. … INF Sam Haggerty (unspecified procedure) has resumed baseball activity and will began a rehab assignment later this week. … Bryan Woo (elbow) is playing catch and is not expected to be out long-term.

UP NEXT

Cleveland right-hander Shane Bieber (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will pitch Tuesday against Seattle righty Luis Castillo (0-1, 7.20 ERA).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By SHANE LANTZ

Associated Press