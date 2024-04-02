Carson Kelly’s 3-run homer in 10th helps undefeated Tigers beat Mets, who fall to 0-4 View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Carson Kelly hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run 10th inning, and the Detroit Tigers extended their best start in almost a decade with a 5-0 victory Monday night over the New York Mets, who fell to 0-4 for the first time since 2005.

The teams combined to get just two runners — one apiece — into scoring position in the first nine innings before the Tigers broke the tie in the 10th.

Spencer Torkelson and Parker Meadows scored on a grounder by Colt Keith and a sacrifice fly by Javier Báez, respectively, before Kelly homered to left against Michael Tonkin (0-1).

Jason Foley (1-0) struck out two in the ninth before Shelby Miller tossed a perfect 10th for the Tigers, who are 4-0 for the first time since going 6-0 in 2015.

The Mets were hitless in 19 plate appearances with a runner on base. New York lost its first five games 19 years ago.

Sean Manaea opened with 5 2/3 no-hit innings — the deepest no-hit bid by a Mets pitcher making his debut — before Andy Ibañez singled. Carson Kelly, who walked with one out, was thrown out by Brandon Nimmo trying to score on the hit.

Manaea walked two and struck out eight.

Edwin Díaz struck out two in the ninth inning for the Mets in his second appearance since missing last season due to a torn right patellar tendon in his right knee. He trotted in from the bullpen to “Narco” and a synchronized light display at Citi Field, where the Mets played a night game for the first time since overhauling the lighting system in the offseason.

Tigers starter Reese Olson allowed three hits and whiffed three in 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

FOOLIN’

The Mets’ in-game operations crew paid homage to April Fool’s Day in the first inning, when Torkelson stepped to the plate as the words “Believes Sidd Finch is a real person” were displayed beneath his name on the scoreboard. The Sports Illustrated feature about the fictitious Mets farmhand Finch and his 168 mph fastball appeared in the magazine 37 years ago Monday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Tylor Megill (right shoulder strain), who was injured in his season debut Sunday, was placed on the 15-day injured list. He will be shut down from throwing for 5-7 days. Megill said the strain is not as severe as the one that sidelined him for more than three months in 2022. RHP Reed Garrett was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. … RHP Kodai Senga (shoulder) threw Sunday and Monday — the first time he’s thrown on consecutive days since he was injured in February.

UP NEXT

Weather permitting, Mets RHP Adrian Houser will make his first start for New York against Tigers RHP Casey Mize Tuesday night. Forecasts call for steady rain both Tuesday and Wednesday.

