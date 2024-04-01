Athletics host the Red Sox to begin 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (2-2) vs. Oakland Athletics (1-3)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck (0-0); Athletics: Joe Boyle (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -140, Athletics +119; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Boston Red Sox to start a three-game series.

Oakland had a 50-112 record overall and a 26-55 record at home last season. The Athletics averaged 7.3 hits per game in the 2023 season with 2.6 extra base hits per game.

Boston had a 78-84 record overall and a 39-42 record on the road last season. The Red Sox averaged 8.9 hits per game in the 2023 season with 3.3 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Athletics: Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (hip), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (toe), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press