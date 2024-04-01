Dodgers host the Giants in first of 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (2-2) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (4-2)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Keaton Winn (0-0); Dodgers: James Paxton (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -222, Giants +184; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants on Monday to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles had a 100-62 record overall and a 53-28 record in home games last season. The Dodgers slugged .455 as a team in the 2023 season while hitting 1.5 home runs per game.

San Francisco went 79-83 overall and 34-47 on the road last season. The Giants slugged .383 as a team in the 2023 season while hitting 1.1 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan: 15-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Hjelle: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press