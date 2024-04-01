Marlins host the Angels on 4-game home slide

Los Angeles Angels (1-2) vs. Miami Marlins (0-4)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Chase Silseth (0-0); Marlins: Max Meyer (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -118, Angels -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins aim to break their four-game home skid with a win against the Los Angeles Angels.

Miami went 84-78 overall and 46-35 at home a season ago. The Marlins slugged .405 with a .316 on-base percentage as a team in the 2023 season.

Los Angeles went 73-89 overall and 35-46 on the road last season. The Angels slugged .426 with a .317 on-base percentage as a team in the 2023 season.

INJURIES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eury Perez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Simpson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Stefanic: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press