Dodgers face the Cardinals leading series 2-1

St. Louis Cardinals (1-2) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (3-2)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Steven Matz (0-0); Dodgers: Gavin Stone (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -182, Cardinals +153; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers bring a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Los Angeles went 100-62 overall and 53-28 in home games a season ago. The Dodgers scored 5.6 runs per game in the 2023 season while giving up 4.3.

St. Louis went 71-91 overall and 36-45 in road games a season ago. The Cardinals pitching staff averaged 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 5.1 runs per game in the 2023 season.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan: 15-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 15-Day IL (biceps), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (ribs)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press