Orioles try to sweep series against the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (0-2) vs. Baltimore Orioles (2-0)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (0-0); Orioles: Tyler Wells (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -160, Angels +135; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles meet the Los Angeles Angels looking to sweep their three-game series.

Baltimore had a 101-61 record overall and a 49-32 record in home games last season. The Orioles pitching staff had a collective 3.90 ERA while averaging 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2023 season.

Los Angeles had a 73-89 record overall and a 35-46 record on the road last season. The Angels batted .245 as a team in the 2023 season with a .743 OPS.

INJURIES: Orioles: Cionel Perez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (forearm), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Stefanic: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press