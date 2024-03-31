Julio Rodriguez hits walk-off RBI single in bottom of 10th, Mariners beat Red Sox 4-3 View Photo

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodriguez hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning, and Seattle starter Logan Gilbert allowed just one run over seven innings in a 4-3 Mariners victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night.

The Red Sox took a 3-1 lead on run-scoring singles by Pablo Reyes and Masataka Yoshida in the top of the 10th, but the Mariners quickly answered with Luke Raley driving in Ty France from second in the bottom half of the inning.

After Josh Rojas hit a single to right-center, the ball got past Boston right fielder Wilyer Abreu to advance both runners. J.P. Crawford then hit the ball to second baseman Enmanuel Valdez.

Raley beat the tag at home to tie the game at 3-3 before Rodriguez hit a single to right-center for the first walk-off hit of his professional career.

Taylor Saucedo (1-0) got the win for Seattle, while Joely Rodriguez (0-1) got the loss.

There was little offense until extra innings, as both starting pitchers had strong outings. Boston’s Kutter Crawford retired 14 straight Mariners hitters after a bumpy first inning and struck out seven batters over six innings.

Gilbert allowed one run and four hits in seven innings while striking out eight.

Seattle scored first when Mitch Haniger pushed across J.P. Crawford with a first inning single. Gilbert held Boston scoreless until the fifth, when Ceddanne Rafaela led off with a double and scored on a groundout from Reyes.

Kutter Crawford allowed a pair of hits in the first inning and a leadoff single to France in the second, but the Mariners didn’t get another hit against Red Sox pitching until Josh Rojas’ one-out single in the eighth.

Seattle’s Gabe Speier and Austin Voth pitched two scoreless innings of relief, with Voth striking out the side in the top of the ninth.

Isaiah Campbell, Chris Martin, and Greg Weissert each pitched a scoreless innings of relief for Boston.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers missed his second consecutive game with a sore left shoulder, but Manager Alex Cora said he will mostly likely be back in the lineup on Sunday. Reyes got the start at third Saturday.

Mariners DH Mitch Garver was out of the lineup again with back spasms. Manager Scott Servais is hopeful that Garver will be back Sunday for the series finale against the Red Sox.

UP NEXT

Red Sox RHP Garrett Whitlock will start Sunday against Mariners RHP Bryce Miller.

__

By SHANE LANTZ

Associated Press