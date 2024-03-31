Yamamoto pitches 5 scoreless innings in rain-interrupted Dodger Stadium debut

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto gave up two hits over five scoreless innings for Los Angeles against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night in his Dodger Stadium debut, bouncing back from a rough opening outing last week in South Korea.

The 25-year-old right-hander pitched on both sides of a 35-minute pause for rain.

He signed the richest contract for a pitcher in major league history in December, a $325 million, 12-year deal, then had an 8.38 spring-training ERA. Yamamoto got just three outs in his major league debut last week, allowing five runs, four hits and a walk in a 15-11 season-opening loss to San Diego at Seoul.

He struck out Brendan Donovan, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Gorman opening Saturday’s game and gave up one hit through four scoreless innings before rain.

Yamamoto gave up a two-out double to Alec Burleson in the fifth ended his outing by retiring Brandon Crawford on a flyout. Yamamoto threw 45 of 68 pitches for strikes, averaging 95.3 mph for 28 fastballs. He threw 20 splitters, 18 curveballs and two cutters.

Yamamoto was given a lead on consecutive RBI singles by Freddie Freeman and Will Smith int he fifth. Daniel Hudson relieved starting sixth.

By DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press