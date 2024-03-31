Cabrera, Soto, Volpe homer as Yankees come from behind for 3rd straight time vs. Astros and win 5-3

HOUSTON (AP) — Oswaldo Cabrera hit a tying two-run homer in the seventh, Juan Soto had a go-ahead drive for his first Yankees homer and New York rallied for the third straight game in a 5-3 win over the Houston Astros on Saturday night.

Anthony Volpe gave the Yankees some insurance with a home run with two outs in the eighth as they improved to 3-0 for the first time since opening the 2003 season with four wins. The Yankees became the ninth team in major league history and first since San Francisco in 1999 to win their first three games of the season after trailing in the sixth inning or later, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

“The intensity and the compete factor has been excellent,” manager Aaron Boone said. “We made some mistakes tonight that put us behind a little bit. But never any flinch and just a lot of grittiness.”

Houston, which reached its seventh straight AL Championship Series last season, dropped to 0-3 for the first time since losing five straight to start the 2011 season.

“It’s just way too early to be concerned,” new Astros’ manager Joe Espada said. “I have faith in this team. We’re a really good ballclub. Just right now things are not going our way. We’ve just got to do a better job executing on both sides of the ball.”

Marcus Stroman (1-0) allowed four hits and three unearned runs in six innings to get the win in his Yankees’ debut. Stroman, who was born and raised on Long Island, signed a $37 million, two-year contract to join the Yankees this offseason after spending the previous two seasons with the Cubs.

“Very excited, a bunch of anxiety,” Stroman said. “I didn’t sleep much, didn’t eat much but felt good to get out there and get a win and get the job done.”

Boone called his start awesome.

“He was pinpoint,” Boone said. “His misses were how he wanted them to be. I thought he was spot on.”

Clay Holmes pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save. New York’s bullpen has allowed no runs while Houston’s has given up 13.

The Astros led 3-1 when Bryan Abreu made his season debut in the seventh inning after serving a two-game suspension for intentionally throwing at Texas star Adolis García in last year’s AL Championship Series.

He walked Austin Wells and Cabrera sent a fastball into the second row of the seats in right field for his second homer this season.

Trent Grisham walked but was picked off. Soto drove a slider on the outside corner to left field for a 4-3 lead.

Abreu (0-1) blew four saves last season and had 24 holds

Soto, the Yankees’ big offseason acquisition, is off to a great start and has six hits and three RBIs in three games and has also dazzled defensively. But overshadowing him at the plate so far early is Cabrera, who’s opened the season with seven hits and six RBIs.

“He’s been tremendous,” Boone said. “Right in the middle of everything obviously in these first three.”

Cabrera couldn’t stop smiling after the game.

“I’m feeling good right now,” he said.

Houston went ahead in the second inning when Yainer Diaz reached on a throwing error by Cabrera at third, Stroman plunked José Abreu on a hand and Mauricio Dubón lined a two-run double just over Soto in right field.

Soto and Aaron Judge hit back-to-back singles with one out in the third. Soto scored on an error by first baseman José Abreu that allowed Anthony Rizzo to reach and cut the lead to 2-1.

The Astros boosted their lead to 3-1 in the fifth when the Yankees committed two errors on one play to make it 3-1.

Houston starter Hunter Brown allowed four hits and a run with five strikeouts in four innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: 3B DJ LeMahieu, who opened the season on the injured list, has a broken right foot and will be sidelined longer than originally anticipated. Boone didn’t give a timeline for LeMahieu’s return but said he will undergo more imaging in two weeks to see how he’s healing.

Astros: RHP Justin Verlander is scheduled to throw a simulated game of three innings Monday before beginning a rehabilitation assignment. The 41-year-old Verlander started the season on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his right shoulder.

UP NEXT

New York RHP Clarke Schmidt opposes RHP J.P. France when the Yankees try to complete the sweep Sunday.

