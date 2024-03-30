Orioles play the Angels leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Angels (0-1) vs. Baltimore Orioles (1-0)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (0-0); Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -171, Angels +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels.

Baltimore went 101-61 overall and 49-32 at home last season. The Orioles slugged .421 as a team last season with 3.2 extra base hits per game.

Los Angeles had a 73-89 record overall and a 35-46 record on the road last season. The Angels slugged .426 as a team in the 2023 season while hitting 1.4 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (forearm), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Stefanic: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press