Dodgers bring 2-0 series advantage over Cardinals into game 3

St. Louis Cardinals (0-2) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (3-1)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Lance Lynn (0-0); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (0-1, 45.00 ERA, 5.00 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -224, Cardinals +184; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 2-0 in a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Los Angeles went 100-62 overall and 53-28 at home a season ago. The Dodgers slugged .455 as a team last season with 3.5 extra base hits per game.

St. Louis went 71-91 overall and 36-45 in road games last season. The Cardinals averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game, including 1.3 home runs.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan: 15-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 15-Day IL (biceps), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (ribs)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press