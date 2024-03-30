San Diego Padres face the San Francisco Giants Saturday

San Francisco Giants (1-1) vs. San Diego Padres (2-2)

San Diego; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jordan Hicks (0-0); Padres: Dylan Cease (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -135, Giants +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

San Diego had an 82-80 record overall and a 44-37 record at home last season. The Padres pitching staff averaged 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.0 runs per game in the 2023 season.

San Francisco went 79-83 overall and 34-47 on the road last season. The Giants scored 4.2 runs per game in the 2023 season while allowing 4.4.

INJURIES: Padres: Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Sean Hjelle: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press