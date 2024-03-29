Guardians face the Athletics leading series 1-0

Cleveland Guardians (1-0) vs. Oakland Athletics (0-1)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (0-0); Athletics: Ross Stripling (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -140, Athletics +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians meet the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 series lead.

Oakland had a 50-112 record overall and a 26-55 record in home games last season. The Athletics slugged .370 as a team in the 2023 season while hitting 1.1 home runs per game.

Cleveland had a 76-86 record overall and a 34-47 record on the road last season. The Guardians averaged 8.5 hits per game last season while batting a collective .250 and slugging .381.

INJURIES: Athletics: Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (hip), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Xzavion Curry: 15-Day IL (illness), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (illness), Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press