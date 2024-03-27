Angels visit the Orioles in season opener

Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore; Thursday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-0); Orioles: Corbin Burnes (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -190, Angels +159; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles begin the season at home against the Los Angeles Angels.

Baltimore had a 101-61 record overall and a 49-32 record at home last season. The Orioles averaged 8.6 hits per game last season while batting a collective .255.

Los Angeles had a 73-89 record overall and a 35-46 record on the road last season. The Angels averaged 8.3 hits per game last season and totaled 231 home runs.

INJURIES: Orioles: Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press