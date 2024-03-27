Smith leads Dodgers against the Cardinals after 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (1-1)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-0); Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -235, Cardinals +193; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the St. Louis Cardinals after Will Smith had four hits against the Padres on Thursday.

Los Angeles had a 100-62 record overall and a 53-28 record at home last season. The Dodgers averaged 8.8 hits per game last season and totaled 249 home runs.

St. Louis had a 71-91 record overall and a 36-45 record on the road last season. The Cardinals averaged 8.5 hits per game last season and totaled 209 home runs.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan: 15-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press