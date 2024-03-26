Left-hander T.J. McFarland acquired by the Oakland Athletics from Los Angeles Dodgers for cash

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Left-hander T.J. McFarland was acquired by the Oakland Athletics from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday for cash and was added to the 40-man roster.

The 34-year-old agreed to a minor league contract with the Dodgers on Jan. 26 and had a 1.35 ERA in seven spring training games.

He made three relief appearances last year with the New York Mets, going 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA. McFarland was 5-2 with a 2.30 ERA in 44 relief appearances at Triple-A with Baltimore’s Norfolk farm team and the Mets’ Syracuse affiliate.

McFarland is 24-16 with a 4.14 ERA in parts of 11 seasons with Baltimore (2013-16), Arizona (2017-19), Oakland (2020), St. Louis (2021-22) and the Mets.

