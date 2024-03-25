MLB pitcher Dennis Eckersley’s daughter reunited with her son after giving birth in woods in 2022

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The daughter of MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley has been reunited with her son as she awaits trial on reckless conduct and other charges after giving birth more than a year ago in a tent in subfreezing temperatures, her attorney said Monday.

Alexandra Eckersley, 27, showed up last week for a court hearing on her case in Manchester with her son, who was born on Dec. 26, 2022. Kim Kossick, an attorney for the woman, said the two were reunited earlier this year and are living with the woman’s mother in Massachusetts.

Authorities said that after Eckersley gave birth in woods in New Hampshire, the boy was left alone in a tent for more than an hour as temperatures dipped to 15 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 9.4 degrees Celsius). She was accused of abandoning her son without heat or proper clothing. She pleaded not guilty to charges of assault, reckless conduct, and other counts, and was released on bail. She faces trial in July.

A man arrested along with Eckersley was sentenced last August to a year in jail after pleading guilty to a child endangerment charge.

Kossick said Eckersley didn’t know she was pregnant at the time, gave birth alone, called 911, and led police to the baby. She said Eckersley had suffered a medical emergency.

Kossick also said while Eckersley became a full-time parent earlier this year, she had been having visitation with Edward for multiple days a week before that. She added that the woman has taken parenting classes.

“We’ll hope that this doesn’t have to go to trial,” Kossick said. “There’s always ongoing negotiations, but as of now, it’s scheduled for trial.”

The prosecutor handling the case declined to comment.

Dennis Eckersley, was drafted by Cleveland out of high school in 1972 and went on to pitch 24 seasons for Cleveland, Boston, Chicago, Oakland and St. Louis. He won the AL Cy Young and MVP awards in 1992 while playing for the Oakland Athletics. After his playing days, Eckersley retired in 2022 from broadcasting Boston Red Sox games.

The Eckersley family released a statement in December 2022 saying they had no prior knowledge of Alexandra’s pregnancy and were in complete shock. The family said she has suffered from “severe mental illness her entire life” and that they did their very best to get her help and support.

