Dodgers face the Padres with 1-0 series lead

San Diego Padres (0-1) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (1-0)

Seoul, South Korea; Thursday, 6:05 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (0-0); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -204, Padres +168; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres, leading the series 1-0.

Los Angeles had a 100-62 record overall and a 53-28 record in home games last season. The Dodgers pitching staff had a collective 4.06 ERA last season while averaging 8.6 strikeouts and 2.8 walks per nine innings.

San Diego went 82-80 overall and 38-43 on the road last season. The Padres scored 4.6 runs per game while allowing 4.0 in the 2023 season.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan: 15-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press