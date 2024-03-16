J.D. Davis and Oakland Athletics finalize $2.5 million, 1-year contract

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Third baseman J.D. Davis and the Oakland Athletics finalized a $2.5 million, one-year contract on Saturday, a deal that allows him to earn $1 million more in performance bonuses.

Davis would get $100,000 each for 250 and 350 plate appearances, $150,000 apiece for 400 and 450 and $250,000 each for 500 and 550.

He receives an additional $1,112,903 in termination pay from the San Francisco Giants, which is 30 days salary from the $6.9 million, one-year deal he won in salary arbitration. Davis, who turns 31 next month, was cut by the Giants on Monday after beating the team last month in arbitration.

If Davis has 550 plate appearances — four more than his career-high total last year — he would earn 77% of his original $6.9 million salary.

Davis was awarded the salary by a three-person panel rather than the team’s $6.55 million offer. Under baseball’s collective bargaining agreement, negotiated contracts for arbitration-eligible players are guaranteed, while salaries decided by an arbitration panel are not.

Davis hit .248 with 18 homers and 69 RBIs last year with the Giants, who obtained him from the New York Mets in August 2022. He also plays first base and outfield, but he became expendable when the Giants agreed to a $54 million, three-year contract with third baseman Matt Chapman.

During spring training this year, Davis was 6 for 15 (.400) with two homers and six RBIs in six games.

Davis also has award bonuses. He would get $100,000 for MVP, $75,000 for finishing second in the voting and $50,000 for third. He would get $100,000 each for All-Star election or selection, World Series MVP and Silver Slugger, and $50,000 apiece for Gold Glove or League Championship Series MVP.

1. ___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb