National League West Preview Capsules

Capsules of National League West teams, listed in order of finish last year:

___

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

2023: 100-62, first place, lost to Arizona in Division Series.

Manager: Dave Roberts (ninth season).

Opening Day: March 20 vs. San Diego in Seoul, South Korea.

He’s Here: DH Shohei Ohtani, RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, RHP Tyler Glasnow, OF Teoscar Hernández, LHP James Paxton, INF/OF Kiké Hernández, INF Andre Lipcius.

He’s Outta Here: LHP Julio Urías, RHP Lance Lynn, DH J.D. Martinez, OF David Peralta, RHP Ryan Pepiot, LHP Caleb Ferguson, RHP Yency Almonte, LHP Victor González, RHP Wander Suero, INF Michael Busch, OF Jonny DeLuca, LHP Bryan Hudson.

Top Hitters: 1B Freddie Freeman (.331, 29 HRs, 102 RBIs, .976 OPS, 59 doubles), SS/2B Mookie Betts (.307, 33, 103, .893 OPS, 40 doubles), DH Shohei Ohtani (.304, 44, 95, 1.066 OPS, 91 BBs with Angels), C Will Smith (.261, 19, 76, .797 OPS), OF James Outman (.248, 23, 70, .790 OPS), OF Jason Heyward (.269, 15, 40, .813 OPS).

Projected Rotation: RH Yoshinobu Yamamoto (17-6, 1.16 ERA, 176 Ks, 2 CGs in Japan), RH Tyler Glasnow (10-7, 3.53 with Rays), RH Bobby Miller (11-4, 3.76), LH James Paxton (7-5, 4.50 with Boston), RH Emmet Sheehan (4-1, 4.92).

Key Relievers: RH Evan Phillips (2-4, 2.05, 24 saves), RH Brusdar Graterol (4-2, 1.20, 7 saves), LH Alex Vesia (2-5, 4.35, 1 save), RH Ryan Brasier (3-0, 3.02, 2 saves with Red Sox and Dodgers).

Outlook: After winning 100 games for the fourth consecutive full season and getting swept by Arizona in their NL Division Series, the Dodgers are favorites to win the World Series with the pricey additions of Ohtani ($700 million) and Yamamoto ($325 million). Ohtani will be limited to DH duties while not pitching this season as he recovers from right elbow surgery last fall. Betts, Ohtani and Freeman give the Dodgers a monstrous offensive punch at the top of the lineup. Betts will start the season at shortstop, leaving right field to Heyward. Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler won’t be on the opening-day roster while recovering from left shoulder surgery and Tommy John surgery, respectively. But there’s plenty of strong arms to replace them. Glasnow and Yamamoto both had solid performances early in spring training. Miller returns for his sophomore season along with Sheehan, and Paxton also provides pitching depth.

___

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

2023: 84-78, second place, lost to Texas in World Series.

Manager: Torey Lovullo (eighth season).

Opening Day: March 28 vs. Colorado.

He’s Here: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, 3B Eugenio Suárez, OF/DH Joc Pederson, OF/DH Randal Grichuk.

He’s Outta Here: 3B Evan Longoria, OF/DH Tommy Pham.

Top Hitters: 1B Christian Walker (.258, 33 HRs, 103 RBIs, .830 OPS), 2B Ketel Marte (.275, 25, 82), OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.261, 24, 82), OF Corbin Carroll (.285, 25, 76, 54 SBs), C Gabriel Moreno (.284, 7, 50), 3B Eugenio Suárez (.232, 22, 96 with Mariners).

Projected Rotation: RH Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA, 210 IP), RH Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29), LH Eduardo Rodríguez (13-9, 3.30 with Tigers), RH Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72), LH Tommy Henry (5-4, 4.15).

Key Relievers: RH Paul Sewald (3-2, 3.12 ERA, 34 saves with Seattle and Arizona), RH Kevin Ginkel (9-1, 2.48), LH Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62), RH Scott McGough (2-7, 4.73).

Outlook: The Diamondbacks had a solid season but then caught fire in the playoffs, knocking off the Brewers, Dodgers and Phillies before losing to the Texas Rangers in a five-game World Series. Carroll won NL Rookie of the Year in a stellar debut season while Walker, Marte, Gurriel and Moreno provided a solid offensive foundation. Arizona should have good starting pitching with Gallen, Kelly and Rodriguez, but it remains to be seen how Gallen holds up after throwing nearly 250 innings last season when combining the regular season and postseason. Arizona was fairly busy during the offseason — the highlight was signing Rodríguez to an $80 million, four-year deal. The D-backs are still good, but it’s a tough division with the big-spending Dodgers, Giants and Padres in the mix.

___

SAN DIEGO PADRES

2023: 82-80, third place.

Manager: Mike Shildt (first season).

Opening Day: March 20 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers in Seoul, South Korea.

He’s Here: RHP Dylan Cease, LHP Yuki Matsui, RHP Woo-Suk Go, LHP Wandy Peralta, RHP Michael King, C Kyle Higashioka, RHP Randy Vásquez, RHP Jhony Brito.

He’s Outta Here: Manager Bob Melvin, LHP Blake Snell, LF Juan Soto, LHP Josh Hader, LHP Tim Hill, RHP Steven Wilson, C Austin Nola, RHP Nick Martinez, DH/INF Matt Carpenter, RHP Michael Wacha, RHP Seth Lugo, CF Trent Grisham.

Top Hitters: 3B/DH Manny Machado (.258, 30 HRs, 91 RBIs), RF Fernando Tatis Jr. (.257, 25, 78), 2B Xander Bogaerts (.285, 19, 58).

Projected Rotation: RH Yu Darvish (8-10, 4.56 ERA), RH Joe Musgrove (10-3, 3.05), RH Dylan Cease (7-9, 4.58 with White Sox), RH Michael King (4-8, 2.75 with Yankees), RH Jhony Brito (9-7, 4.28 with Yankees) or RH Matt Waldron (1-3, 4.35) or RH Randy Vásquez (2-2, 2.87 with Yankees).

Key Relievers: RH Robert Suarez (4-3, 4.23 ERA), LH Yuki Matsui (2-3, 1.57, 39 saves with Tohuku Rakuten Golden Eagles in Japan), RH Woo-Suk Go (3-8, 3.68, 15 saves with LG Twins in South Korea).

Outlook: There’s a much quieter vibe around the Padres following the November death of owner Peter Seidler, their high-priced flop in 2023 and Melvin’s departure after a falling out with GM A.J. Preller. Shildt was promoted to manager after serving in various capacities in the organization the last two years. Tatis had a remarkably successful transition from shortstop to right field, winning Gold Glove and Platinum Glove awards, after missing all of 2022 with injuries and a PED suspension. Machado had surgery for tennis elbow after last season and although he’s back, he might not be ready to play the field on opening day. Bogaerts moves to second base and Ha-Seong Kim will play shortstop. A number of prospects are expected to make their big league debuts, including Jackson Merrill as the starting center fielder and perhaps Graham Pauley at third base until Machado is ready to play the field. Preller made a splashy move March 13, giving the rotation a big boost by acquiring Cease from the White Sox for Wilson and three prospects: right-handers Drew Thorpe and Jairo Iriarte, and outfielder Samuel Zavala. Cease finished second in 2022 AL Cy Young Award voting.

___

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

2023: 79-83, fourth place.

Manager: Bob Melvin (first season).

Opening Day: March 28 at San Diego.

He’s Here: OF Jung Hoo Lee, 3B Matt Chapman, DH Jorge Soler, RHP Jordan Hicks, C Tom Murphy, 3B Pablo Sandoval, SS Nick Ahmed, LHP Robbie Ray.

He’s Outta Here: Manager Gabe Kapler, SS Brandon Crawford, RHP Ross Stripling, OF Joc Pederson, 3B J.D. Davis, LHP Scott Alexander, LHP Alex Wood, OF Mitch Haniger, RHP Anthony DeSclafani, LHP Sean Manaea.

Top Hitters: CF Jung Hoo Lee (.318, 6 HRs, 45 RBIs, .860 OPS in 86 games in Korea), DH Jorge Soler (.250, 36, 75 for Marlins), 3B Matt Chapman (.240, 17, 54, 39 2Bs, Gold Glove for Blue Jays), C Patrick Bailey (.285, 7, 48), 1B LaMonte Wade Jr. (.256, 17, 45, .373 OBP).

Projected Rotation: RH Logan Webb (11-13, 3.25 ERA, 194 Ks), RH Jordan Hicks (3-9, 3.29 in 65 relief appearances for Cardinals and Blue Jays), LH Kyle Harrison (1-1, 4.15 in 7 starts), RH Keaton Winn (1-3, 4.68 in 9 games), RH Mason Black (4-9, 3.71 at Double-A and Triple-A) or RH Spencer Howard (0-0, 10.80 in 3 games for Rangers; 1-2, 6.89 at Triple-A).

Key Relievers: RH Camilo Doval (6-6, 2.93 ERA, 39/47 saves), LH Taylor Rogers (6-4, 3.83, 2 saves), RH Tyler Rogers (4-5, 3.04, 2 saves).

Outlook: The Giants have had one winning season in the past seven years, leading to another change in leadership with Melvin coming in to replace Kapler, who was fired at the end of his fourth season. San Francisco once again aimed high in free agency but fell short of the biggest prize in Shohei Ohtani but did make some key additions in Lee, Chapman, Soler and Hicks. Webb anchors a rotation that hopes to get a boost from the 22-year-old Harrison and could get a midseason jolt if Ray and Alex Cobb can return from injuries. The offense still has questions but could take a big step forward if Lee can make a seamless transition from Korea, Bailey continues his development and Chapman gets back to his early career form in Oakland.

___

COLORADO ROCKIES

2023: 59-103, fifth place.

Manager: Bud Black (eighth season).

Opening Day: March 28 at Arizona.

He’s Here: OF Sam Hilliard, RHP Cal Quantrill, RHP Dakota Hudson, LHP Jalen Beeks.

He’s Outta Here: LHP Brent Suter, RHP Chris Flexen, RHP Connor Seabold.

Top Hitters: OF Nolan Jones (.297, 20 HRs, 62 RBIs, 20 SBs, .931 OPS), 3B Ryan McMahon (.240, 23, 70, .753 OPS), C Elías Díaz (.267, 14, 72, .725 OPS), DH Charlie Blackmon (.279, 8, 40, .803 OPS), 1B Kris Bryant (.233, 10, 31 in 300 at-bats, .680 OPS).

Projected Rotation: LH Kyle Freeland (6-14, 5.03 ERA, 94 Ks in 155 2/3 IP), LH Austin Gomber (9-9, 5.50), RH Cal Quantrill (4-7, 5.24 with Cleveland), RH Dakota Hudson (6-3, 4.98 with Cardinals), RH Peter Lambert (3-7, 5.36), RH Ryan Feltner (2-4, 5.82).

Key Relievers: RH Daniel Bard (4-2, 4.56 ERA, 1 save), RH Justin Lawrence (4-7, 3.72, 11 saves), RH Jake Bird (3-3, 4.33), RH Nick Mears (0-1, 3.72), RH Tyler Kinley (0-4, 6.06).

Outlook: A second straight 100-loss season could be on deck for the Rockies after making no splashy offseason moves. They have a youthful nucleus led by Jones, who finished fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting, and Brenton Doyle, a Gold Glove outfielder. Colorado will play Bryant at first base in an effort to keep him on the field. Bryant has 15 homers over two seasons with Colorado after signing a $182 million, seven-year contract in 2022. Starting pitchers Germán Márquez and Antonio Senzatela are working their way back from Tommy John surgery. Bard, one of the team’s top relievers, recently underwent knee surgery.

___

By The Associated Press