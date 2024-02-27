Cloudy
Giants add free agent shortstop Nick Ahmed on minor league deal

By AP News

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Free agent shortstop Nick Ahmed reached agreement Monday on a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants that includes a spring training invite.

The 33-year-old Ahmed had spent all 10 of his major league seasons with the NL West rival Arizona Diamondbacks from 2014-23, winning two Gold Gloves. He was designated for assignment last Sept. 5 and then released by the reigning NL champions.

Ahmed batted .212 with two home runs and 14 RBIs in 72 games last season. He is expected to compete with highly touted Giants prospect Marco Luciano and Casey Schmitt, who played 42 of his 96 games as a rookie at shortstop, with 31 starts.

