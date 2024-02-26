Jurickson Profar would earn $2.5 million with Padres if he has 600 plate appearances

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Jurickson Profar would earn $2.5 million as part of his contract with the San Diego Padres if he has 600 plate appearances this year.

Profar is guaranteed $1 million under the deal announced Saturday.

He would get $100,00 each for 150, 250 and 350 plate appearances, $200,000 apiece for 400 and 450, $250,000 each for 500 and 550, and $300,000 for 600.

San Diego started spring training with only two outfielders on its 40-man roster, right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. and José Azocar.

Profar primarily played left field with the Padres from 2020-22 and again when he rejoined them late last season, although he played some at the other outfield positions as well as in the infield and as the designated hitter.

He declined a $7.5 million player option after the 2022 season and signed a $7.75 million, one-year deal with Colorado. He was released on Aug. 27 and signed a minor league deal with the Padres four days later. He played in 14 games down the stretch for the Padres, who missed the playoffs despite having baseball’s third-highest payroll on opening day, $258 million, and reaching the NL Championship Series in 2022.

The switch-hitter is a .238 career hitter with 87 home runs and 359 RBIs in 10 big league seasons. He also has played for Texas and Oakland.

