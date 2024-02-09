Wandy Peralta finalizes a $16.5 million, 4-year deal with the Padres View Photo

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reliever Wandy Peralta and the San Diego Padres finalized a $16.5 million, four-year contract on Friday.

The contract contains opt-outs after each of the first three seasons.

The 32-year-old left-hander spent the last three seasons with the New York Yankees. He went 4-2 with four saves and a 2.83 ERA in 63 appearances in 2023. He had 51 strikeouts and 30 walks in 54 innings.

Peralta will be reunited with right-hander Michael King, one of five players who came over from the Yankees in the blockbuster trade that sent slugger Juan Soto and outfielder Trent Grisham to New York in early December.

