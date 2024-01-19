Matt Carpenter returns to St. Louis Cardinals, signing after release by Atlanta Braves

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matt Carpenter is returning to the St. Louis Cardinals, agreeing Friday to a one-year contract with his team from 2011-21.

Carpenter agreed to a deal for the $740,000 major league minimum, which will be offset against his guaranteed $5.5 million salary as part of a $12 million, two-year contract he signed with San Diego in December 2022.

“When you think of players that helped shape our success in the 2000s, Matt Carpenter’s name is one that is synonymous with winning,” Cardinals president of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said in a statement. “Matt showed from the very beginning of his career how hard work and determination can lead to success, and we are excited to have his leadership and experience back in a Cardinals uniform.”

A first baseman and occassional outfielder, Carpenter was traded to Atlanta last month along with $1.5 million, then released by the Braves three days later. In effect, Carpenter costs the Braves $3.26 million, the Padres $1.5 million and the Cardinals $740,000.

Carpenter was an All-Star in 2013, ’14 and ’16. He has .260 career average with 175 homers and 644 RBIs for the Cardinals, Yankees and Padres. He hit .176 with five homers and 31 RBIs but had just 50 at-bats from July 1 on. Carpenter didn’t play after Sept. 10 because of right elbow inflammation.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb