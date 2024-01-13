New York Mets and LHP Sean Manaea finalize $28 million, 2-year contract View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Manaea and the New York Mets finalized their $28 million, two-year contract on Friday, completing a deal that adds another newcomer to the team’s revamped rotation.

The 31-year-old lefty gets $14.5 million this year and $13.5 million in 2025. He can opt out of the contract following the 2024 season.

The sides agreed to terms last weekend, subject to a successful physical.

Manaea became a free agent when he opted out of the final season of a $25 million, two-year contract with San Francisco, giving up a $12.5 million salary for 2024.

The eight-year major league veteran was 7-6 with a 4.44 ERA in his only season with the Giants, making 10 starts and 27 relief appearances. He was dropped from the rotation in mid-May after opening 1-2 with a 7.96 ERA in his first six starts and two relief outings. Manaea made 25 appearances out of the bullpen, then returned to the rotation in mid-September and went 2-1 with a 2.25 ERA in four starts.

“Sean is a valuable addition to our pitching staff who gives our rotation another strong left-handed option and we were very encouraged by what we saw from him in the second half last season,” Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns said in a statement. “Since breaking into the majors in 2016, he has established himself as one of the most consistent left-handed pitchers in the game.”

To open a roster spot for Manaea, the Mets designated infielder Diego Castillo for assignment.

Manaea joins right-handers Luis Severino and Adrian Houser this offseason as additions to the Mets and their projected rotation. Kodai Senga and José Quintana are the only holdovers assured spots.

Manaea is 65-56 with a 4.10 ERA for Oakland (2016-21), San Diego (2022) and San Francisco. He pitched a no-hitter for the Athletics against Boston on April 21, 2018.

In other moves Friday, the Mets claimed right-hander Max Kranick off waivers from Pittsburgh and designated catcher Cooper Hummel for assignment. The team also agreed with left-hander Danny Young on a minor league contract.

