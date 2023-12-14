Angels finalize deals with pitchers Luis García ($4.25 million) and Adam Cimber ($1.65 million)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Relief pitcher Luis García finalized a $4.25 million, one-year contract on Wednesday with the Los Angeles Angels, who also completed a $1.65 million., one-year agreement with right-hander Adam Cimber.

García, a 36-year-old right-hander, was 2-3 with a 4.07 ERA in 61 games for San Diego last season, striking out 53 and walking 24 in 59 2/3 innings. He held right-handed batters to a .214 average and his 61% groundball rate was third among NL relievers with 50 or more innings.

García is 21-27 with a 4.05 ERA and 11 saves in 11 major league seasons with Philadelphia (2013-18), the Angels (2019), Texas (2020), St. Louis (2021) and the Padres (2022-23).

Cimber, 33, was 0-2 with a 7.40 ERA in 22 games this year, his third season with Toronto. He is 22-24 with a 3.49 ERA in six seasons with San Diego (2018), Cleveland (2018-20), Miami (2021) and Toronto.

