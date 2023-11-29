Baseball minor leaguers complete first executive board since unionizing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Minor league players elected their first association representatives and alternate representatives since unionizing when the Major League Baseball Players Association held an executive board meeting Wednesday of both big leaguers and minor leaguers.

Cameron Junker, a 26-year-old right-hander with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and William Simoneit, a 27-year-old Oakland Athletics catcher, were selected association representatives by the 30 minor league player reps.

AJ Lewis, a 25-year-old Colorado Rockies infielder and catcher, was elected an alternate association rep along Jake Walters, a 27-year-old Miami Marlins right-hander.

They were elected to two-year terms and form an executive subcommittee on the 34-player executive board that includes 30 player reps, one from each major league organization.

More than 5,500 minor leaguers formed a union in September 2022 following a 17-day organization drive by the MLBPA and reached an initial collective bargaining agreement with Major League Baseball in March. The deal runs through the 2027 season.

