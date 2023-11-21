World Series champion Rangers’ full share $506,263, MLB postseason pool a record $107.8 million View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — A full postseason share for the World Series champion Texas Rangers totaled $506,263, just down from the record set when the Houston Astros won in 2022, but the total pool increased to the most in Major League Baseball history.

The pool of $107.8 million topped last year’s $107.5 million in the first season of expanded playoffs but the share was down from Houston’s $516,347.

Texas split $38.8 million into 64 full shares, 12.56 partial shares and $48,000 in cash awards, the commissioner’s office said Tuesday. The Astros last year divided their pool into 59 full shares, 14.14 partial shares and $940,000 in cash awards.

A full share for NL champion Arizona came to $313,634, up from $296,255 for Philadelphia last year. The Diamondbacks divided $25.9 million into 71 full shares and 11.49 partial shares.

Full shares for other playoff teams this year were:

— $173,187 for Houston

— $171,184 for Philadelphia

— $43,942 for Baltimore

— $43,801 for Atlanta

— $42,859 for for Minnesota

— $36,929 for the Los Angeles Dodgers

— $10,154 for Miami

— $9,592 for Toronto

— $8,728 for Tampa Bay

— $8,336 for Milwaukee

The pool includes 60% from the first first two games of each Wild Card Series, the first three games of each Division Series and the first four games of each League Championship Series and the World Series.

