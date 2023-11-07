Light Rain
Miguel Andujar claimed by Athletics off waivers from Pirates

By AP News

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Miguel Andujar was claimed off waivers by the Oakland Athletics on Monday from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 28-year-old outfielder and infielder hit .250 with four homers and 18 RBIs in 90 plate appearances in his second season with the Pirates, who claimed him off waivers from the New York Yankees in September 2022. Andujar batted .338 with 16 homers and 86 RBIs in 103 games this year with Triple-A Indianapolis.

Andujar batted .297 with 27 homers and 92 RBIs for the Yankees in 2018 but his production has dropped considerably. He has a .270 average with 39 homers and 149 RBIs in parts of seven big league seasons.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

