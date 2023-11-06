Conforto and Stripling turn down opt outs with Giants, who exercise option on Cobb

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Outfielder Michael Conforto and right-hander Ross Stripling declined to exercise opt outs and remained with the San Francisco Giants, who exercised their option Monday on right-hander Alex Cobb.

Conforto, 30, retained an $18 million salary for next season as part of a $36 million, two-year contact. He hit .239 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs in 125 games.

Stripling, 33, kept a $12.5 million salary after going 0-5 with a 5.36 ERA in 11 starts and 11 relief appearances in his first season of a $25 million, two-year contract.

Cobb’s option is worth $10 million, making his deal worth $28 million over three seasons. The 36-year-old went 7-7 with a 3.87 ERA over 28 starts in his second year with the Giants.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb