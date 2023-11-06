Dodgers exercise 2024 club option on reliever Blake Treinen

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reliever Blake Treinen’s 2024 club option was exercised Monday by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The complicated option’s price appeared to be $1 million because of shoulder surgery he had last November.

The 35-year-old right-hander has been limited to five major league innings since the start of the 2022 season as the result of shoulder issues that required the surgery, which involved the labrum and rotator cuff repair.

Treinen began a minor league rehab assignment in August, but only threw 2 1/3 innings over three appearances.

He first signed with the Dodgers in December 2019. Treinen is 36-31 with a 2.86 ERA and 79 saves in nine seasons with Washington (2014-17), Oakland (2017-19) and the Dodgers.

