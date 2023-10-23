Mariners coach Stephen Vogt to have second interview for Guardians manager’s job, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — Stephen Vogt homered in his final at-bat as a major league player.

He could be ready to take another big swing.

A former journeyman catcher now on Seattle’s coaching staff, Vogt is scheduled to have his second interview with the Cleveland Guardians to be their manager, a person familiar with the meeting told The Associated Press.

The 38-year-old Vogt spent last season as bullpen and quality control coach with the Mariners. He had initial talks with the Guardians last week as the club looks to replace Terry Francona, who stepped down earlier this month after 11 seasons in Cleveland.

Vogt’s second meeting with the Guardians is scheduled for Tuesday at Progressive Field, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

He is also a candidate for San Francisco’s managerial job.

The Guardians have spent the past few weeks looking for a successor for Francona, who took the team to the playoffs six times and to the World Series in 2016.

Cleveland has interviewed several external candidates, including New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza and Giants bullpen coach Craig Albernaz. The team has also considered a potential manager inside the organization.

After speaking with Vogt last week, the Guardians want to get to know him better, perhaps a sign that he’s a frontrunner for the job.

While he may lack managerial experience, Vogt has long been viewed as someone with potential at the position. San Diego manager Bob Melvin, Texas manager Bruce Bochy and Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell have all publicly expressed confidence that the personable Vogt would one day manage in the majors.

Vogt played 10 seasons in the big leagues with Oakland (six seasons), Arizona (2), Tampa Bay, San Francisco and Milwaukee. He retired after the 2022 season with the Athletics, connecting for his 82nd homer in his last at-bat.

Remarkably, Vogt’s last homer was hit to nearly the same right-field spot as his first career hit, a homer in his 33rd at-bat on June 28, 2013.

The Guardians are having to replace their manager for the first time since 2013, and its no simple feat.

Francona, who won two World Series titles in Boston, had the Guardians in contention every season despite having a limited payroll. He’s the winningest manager in club history, but the 64-year-old Francona dealt with major health issues in recent years and decided to leave Cleveland to spend more time with family.

Francona is expected to take on a still undetermined advisory role with the club.

The Guardians were hit hard by injuries this season and finished 76-86.

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer