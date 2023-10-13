Clear
Cardinals complex in the Dominican Republic broken into by armed robbers

By AP News

Armed robbers broke into the St. Louis Cardinals complex in the Dominican Republic on Friday.

A statement from the Cardinals said no one was injured, but the burglars stole money, cellphones, jewelry and baseball equipment in the break-in, which took place in the early morning hours.

Players and staff at the complex were shaken, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said.

“This was scary on many fronts,” Mozeliak said in the statement. The team will reassess its security at the complex immediately, he said.

Local authorities came to the complex to investigate, the team said.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By The Associated Press

