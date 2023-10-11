Diamondbacks look to sweep Dodgers in NLDS Game 3

Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78, second in the NL West during the regular season)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Lance Lynn (13-11, 5.73 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 191 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -147, Diamondbacks +125; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers play in Game 3 of the NLDS. The Diamondbacks hold a 2-0 lead in the series and can advance to the NLCS with a victory.

Arizona is 84-78 overall and 43-38 at home. Diamondbacks pitchers have a collective 4.48 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 100-62 record overall and a 47-34 record on the road. The Dodgers have hit 249 total home runs to rank second in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the 16th meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers are ahead 8-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples and 25 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 11-for-41 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .331 batting average, and has 59 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 102 RBI. J.D. Martinez is 12-for-39 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .217 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Scott McGough: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Dodgers: Gus Varland: 60-Day IL (knee), Wander Suero: 15-Day IL (back), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press