Guns N’ Roses is moving Arizona concert so D-backs can host Dodgers

By AP News
PHOENIX (AP) — Guns N’ Roses is giving way to the Arizona Diamondbacks so the team can host Game 3 of the NL Division Series next week.

The rock band said Friday it is moving its Oct. 11 show at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix to the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre to avoid a conflict with the D-backs.

Arizona will host the Los Angeles Dodgers the same night for Game 3 of the NLDS.

“Guns N’ Roses send their congratulations to the Arizona Diamondbacks making it to the next round of the MLB playoffs,” a message on the band’s website said.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

