Partly Cloudy
57.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Padres play the White Sox after Kim’s 4-hit game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

San Diego Padres (81-80, third in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (61-100, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Pedro Avila (2-2, 3.57 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); White Sox: Jose Urena (0-7, 7.45 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Chicago White Sox after Ha-Seong Kim’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Chicago is 61-100 overall and 31-49 at home. The White Sox have a 47-20 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego has a 37-43 record on the road and an 81-80 record overall. The Padres are 63-13 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has 34 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 45 RBI while hitting .262 for the White Sox. Tim Anderson is 12-for-40 with a double over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Padres with 68 extra base hits (32 doubles, a triple and 35 home runs). Luis Campusano is 14-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .203 batting average, 4.82 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Padres: 8-2, .268 batting average, 1.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jesse Scholtens: 15-Day IL (calf), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Padres: Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (ankle), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tim Hill: 60-Day IL (finger), Alek Jacob: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 