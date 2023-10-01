Partly Cloudy
Giants and Dodgers meet with series tied 1-1

By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (99-62, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (79-82, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Bobby Miller (11-4, 3.89 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Giants: Kyle Harrison (1-1, 4.85 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -176, Giants +149; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Francisco has a 79-82 record overall and a 45-35 record at home. The Giants have a 58-24 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles has a 99-62 record overall and a 46-34 record on the road. Dodgers hitters have a collective .341 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco with 23 home runs while slugging .509. Thairo Estrada is 8-for-39 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Max Muncy has 17 doubles, a triple and 36 home runs for the Dodgers. J.D. Martinez is 12-for-38 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .150 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .275 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (back), J.D. Davis: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Harrison: day-to-day (illness), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (cervical strain), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Gus Varland: 60-Day IL (knee), Wander Suero: 15-Day IL (back), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

