Partly Cloudy
57.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Angels take on the Athletics in series rubber match

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Oakland Athletics (50-111, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (72-89, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (0-0); Angels: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -120, Athletics +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 37-43 record in home games and a 72-89 record overall. The Angels rank third in the AL with 228 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Oakland is 50-111 overall and 24-56 in road games. The Athletics have a 33-14 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the 13th time this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Moustakas has 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 49 RBI for the Angels. Logan O’Hoppe is 11-for-39 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Esteury Ruiz has 24 doubles, a triple and five home runs while hitting .255 for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 9-for-36 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by six runs

Athletics: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Angels: Aaron Loup: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Patrick Sandoval: 15-Day IL (oblique), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (hand), Tyler Anderson: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyren Paris: 60-Day IL (thumb), Shohei Ohtani: 15-Day IL (oblique), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (biceps), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Seth Brown: day-to-day (oblique), Tony Kemp: day-to-day (ankle), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (calf), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 