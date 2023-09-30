Cloudy
59.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Dodgers aim for 100th win this season in matchup with Giants

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (99-61, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (78-82, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (13-4, 2.42 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Giants: Tristan Beck (3-3, 4.05 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -173, Giants +146; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will look for their 100th win this season when they visit the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco is 78-82 overall and 44-35 in home games. The Giants have a 31-14 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles has a 46-33 record in road games and a 99-61 record overall. The Dodgers have a 39-11 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers are ahead 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMonte Wade Jr has 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 46 RBI while hitting .259 for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 8-for-36 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 60 doubles, two triples and 29 home runs for the Dodgers. J.D. Martinez is 13-for-36 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 2-8, .153 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (back), J.D. Davis: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Harrison: day-to-day (illness), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (cervical strain), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Gus Varland: 60-Day IL (knee), Wander Suero: 15-Day IL (back), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 