Angels bring 1-0 series advantage over Athletics into game 2

By AP News

Oakland Athletics (49-111, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (72-88, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Joe Boyle (0-0); Angels: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics.

Los Angeles has a 72-88 record overall and a 37-42 record at home. The Angels have the seventh-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .426.

Oakland has a 23-56 record on the road and a 49-111 record overall. The Athletics have a 28-18 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Angels have a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 28 doubles, three triples and 24 home runs for the Angels. Michael Stefanic is 13-for-31 with a double and a triple over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with a .243 batting average, and has 19 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs, 48 walks and 68 RBI. Zack Gelof is 9-for-37 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored by six runs

Athletics: 3-7, .210 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Aaron Loup: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Patrick Sandoval: 15-Day IL (oblique), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (hand), Tyler Anderson: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyren Paris: 60-Day IL (thumb), Shohei Ohtani: 15-Day IL (oblique), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (biceps), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Seth Brown: day-to-day (oblique), Tony Kemp: day-to-day (ankle), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (calf), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

