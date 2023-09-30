Padres try to continue road win streak in matchup against the White Sox

San Diego Padres (80-80, third in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (61-99, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael Wacha (13-4, 3.39 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); White Sox: Mike Clevinger (9-8, 3.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -158, White Sox +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres hit the road against the Chicago White Sox trying to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Chicago is 31-48 at home and 61-99 overall. The White Sox have a 35-80 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

San Diego has gone 36-43 in road games and 80-80 overall. The Padres have hit 205 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eloy Jimenez has 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 64 RBI for the White Sox. Yoan Moncada is 10-for-38 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts leads the Padres with a .285 batting average, and has 31 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 56 walks and 58 RBI. Juan Soto is 15-for-38 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .227 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Padres: 8-2, .277 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jesse Scholtens: 15-Day IL (calf), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Padres: Luis Campusano: day-to-day (ankle), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tim Hill: 60-Day IL (finger), Alek Jacob: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press